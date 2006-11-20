Mirae Asset Global Electric Autonomous Vehicles ETFs Fund of Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Global Electric Autonomous Vehicles ETFs Fund of Fund G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 16-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Siddharth Srivastava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 53.67
Mirae Asset Global Electric Autonomous Vehicles ETFs Fund of Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.733
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed within 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: 1% If redeemed after 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: Nil
Mirae Asset Global Electric Autonomous Vehicles ETFs Fund of Fund G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Global Electric Autonomous Vehicles ETFs Fund of Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-8.73
-13.08
-9.93
-9.79
-11.59
-
-
-5.12
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
Mirae Asset Global Electric Autonomous Vehicles ETFs Fund of Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Global Electric Autonomous Vehicles ETFs Fund of Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles UCITS ETF
|-/-
|74.12
|401724
|39.78
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Global X China Electric Vehicle & Battery ETF
|-/-
|15.62
|83150
|8.38
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Global X Lithium & Battery Tech UCITS ETF
|-/-
|9.57
|80206
|5.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.19
|0
|0.64
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.52
|0
|-0.28
