Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence Technology ETF FOF Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence Technology ETF FOF Dir G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 16-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Siddharth Srivastava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 327.87
Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence Technology ETF FOF Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.565
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed within 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: 1% If redeemed after 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: Nil
Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence Technology ETF FOF Dir G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence Technology ETF FOF Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.53
-10.72
-11.12
-3.95
4.87
-
-
24.47
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence Technology ETF FOF Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Global X Artificial Intelligence Technology ETF FOF Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
|-/-
|99.77
|958019
|327.13
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.70
|0
|2.31
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.48
|0
|-1.57
