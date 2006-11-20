Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Direct IDCW
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 16-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Ritesh Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 66.59
Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.613
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: If redeemed within 3 months from the date of allotment: 0.50% NIL: If redeemed after 3 months from the date of allotment
Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.06
6.46
16.71
-
-
-
-
16.13
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Mirae AG ETF
|-/-
|101.16
|8057154
|67.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.66
|0
|1.10
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.83
|0
|-1.88
