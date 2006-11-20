iifl-logo
Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Regular IDCW

Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Regular IDCW

AMC

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Fund of Funds - Gold

Launch Date

16-Oct-2024

Fund Manager

Ritesh Patel

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

66.59

Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.586

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

If redeemed within 3 months from the date of allotment: 0.50% NIL: If redeemed after 3 months from the date of allotment

Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
3.05
6.42
16.55
-
-
-
-
15.86
Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59

Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Mirae Asset Gold ETF FOF Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsMirae AG ETF-/-101.16805715467.36
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.6601.10
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--2.830-1.88

Key information

Fund House:
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Nov-2006
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,98,338.42
Trustee/s:
M.L.Soneji, Mirae Asset Trustee Compa
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Swarup Anand Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Yogesh Chadha, Mr. Swarup Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Ritesh Patel
Auditors:
Ms/ M P Chitale & CO

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098
Contact Nos:
022-67800300
Fax:
022-67253942
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in

