Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF Fund of Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF Fund of Fund Dir G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 17-Nov-2021
Fund Manager
: Ekta Gala
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 102.93
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF Fund of Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.748
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed within 3 months from the date of allotment: 0.50% If redeemed after 3 months from the date of allotment: NIL.
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF Fund of Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF Fund of Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-4.44
-13.17
23.26
10.28
80.29
15.15
-
4.97
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF Fund of Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF Fund of Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Mirae AHST ETF
|-/-
|99.60
|40717090
|102.52
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.68
|0
|0.70
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.28
|0
|-0.29
