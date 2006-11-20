iifl-logo

Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Direct G

Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Direct G

AMC

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

17-Nov-2025

Fund Manager

Bharti Sawant

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

339.61

Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  29-Jan-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.841

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

a) 15% of the units allotted (including Switch-in/STP - in) on or before completion of 365 days from the date of allotment of units: Nil. b) Any redemption in excess of such limits in the first 365 days from the date of allotment shall be subject to the following exit load: (Redemption of units would be done on First In First Out Basis (FIFO): - If redeemed within 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: 1% of the applicable NAV -If redeemed after 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: NIL.

Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
1.93
-1.55
-
-
-
-
-
-1.59
Category Avg
1.93
-3.77
-6.04
-2.6
7.29
23.06
24.35
13.27
Category Best
2.97
-1.47
-1.7
5.32
17.55
28.32
30.15
20.84
Category Worst
0.29
-7.71
-11.09
-10.54
-1.68
16.12
18.23
-2.82

Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Larsen & Toubro89,680
Interglobe Aviat47,680
Adani Ports1,54,620
NTPC5,89,200
Power Fin.Corpn.4,20,390
Bharat Electron3,32,730
JSW Energy2,68,970
Kalpataru Proj.95,040
Hind.Aeronautics25,510
Delhivery2,68,665
Lodha Developers89,790
Bharti Airtel43,780
Prestige Estates56,770
Torrent Power69,197
Reliance Industr50,000
Tata Steel3,89,380
Titagarh Rail76,700
Blackbuck98,170
B H E L2,30,230
CG Power & Ind1,02,050
Triveni Turbine1,22,310
Cummins India14,300
Schaeffler India16,270
Apollo Hospitals8,940
A B B11,900
Solar Industries5,020
Crompton Gr. Con2,40,760
Indus Towers1,37,625
UltraTech Cem.4,080
Siemens Ener.Ind12,600
SKF India Indus.9,750
Greenply Industr75,000
Narayana Hrudaya9,305
Ambuja Cements29,300
Ratnamani Metals6,672
Indian Energy Ex55,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction10.788968036.62
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services7.104768024.12
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure6.6915462022.72
EquityNTPCPower5.7158920019.41
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance4.3942039014.94
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense3.9133273013.29
EquityJSW EnergyPower3.8226897012.97
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction3.369504011.42
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense3.292551011.19
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services3.1926866510.85
EquityLodha DevelopersRealty2.80897909.52
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.71437809.21
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty2.66567709.05
EquityTorrent PowerPower2.66691979.04
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.31500007.85
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals2.063893807.01
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing2.01767006.84
EquityBlackbuckTransport Services1.96981706.67
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.942302306.61
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment1.941020506.61
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment1.931223106.58
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.86143006.34
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.85162706.31
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.8589406.29
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.81119006.15
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.8150206.15
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.782407606.07
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.691376255.76
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.4140804.80
EquitySiemens Ener.IndElectrical Equipment0.94126003.22
EquitySKF India Indus.Industrial Products0.7497502.53
EquityGreenply IndustrConsumer Durables0.59750002.01
EquityNarayana HrudayaHealthcare Services0.5193051.76
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.47293001.63
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products0.4666721.58
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.21550000.73

Key information

Fund House:
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Nov-2006
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,29,565.44
Trustee/s:
M.L.Soneji, Mirae Asset Trustee Compa
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Swarup Anand Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Yogesh Chadha, Mr. Swarup Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Bharti Sawant
Auditors:
Ms/ M P Chitale & CO

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098
Contact Nos:
022-67800300
Fax:
022-67253942
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in
