Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Regular G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 17-Nov-2025
Fund Manager
: Bharti Sawant
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 339.61
Invest wise with Expert advice
Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.187
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: a) 15% of the units allotted (including Switch-in/STP - in) on or before completion of 365 days from the date of allotment of units: Nil. b) Any redemption in excess of such limits in the first 365 days from the date of allotment shall be subject to the following exit load: (Redemption of units would be done on First In First Out Basis (FIFO): - If redeemed within 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: 1% of the applicable NAV -If redeemed after 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: NIL.
Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.36
-0.5
-
-
-
-
-
1.86
|Category Avg
2.75
-1.27
-1.45
1.43
8.38
24.09
23.11
13.89
|Category Best
5.27
1.24
1.79
8.08
14.9
30.2
28.53
21.19
|Category Worst
1.17
-3.07
-6.28
-7.12
0.7
18.9
17.48
1.86
Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|10.78
|89680
|36.62
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|7.10
|47680
|24.12
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|6.69
|154620
|22.72
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|5.71
|589200
|19.41
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|4.39
|420390
|14.94
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.91
|332730
|13.29
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|3.82
|268970
|12.97
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|3.36
|95040
|11.42
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.29
|25510
|11.19
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|3.19
|268665
|10.85
|Equity
|Lodha Developers
|Realty
|2.80
|89790
|9.52
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.71
|43780
|9.21
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|2.66
|56770
|9.05
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|2.66
|69197
|9.04
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.31
|50000
|7.85
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.06
|389380
|7.01
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.01
|76700
|6.84
|Equity
|Blackbuck
|Transport Services
|1.96
|98170
|6.67
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.94
|230230
|6.61
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.94
|102050
|6.61
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|1.93
|122310
|6.58
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.86
|14300
|6.34
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.85
|16270
|6.31
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.85
|8940
|6.29
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.81
|11900
|6.15
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.81
|5020
|6.15
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.78
|240760
|6.07
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.69
|137625
|5.76
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.41
|4080
|4.80
|Equity
|Siemens Ener.Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.94
|12600
|3.22
|Equity
|SKF India Indus.
|Industrial Products
|0.74
|9750
|2.53
|Equity
|Greenply Industr
|Consumer Durables
|0.59
|75000
|2.01
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|0.51
|9305
|1.76
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.47
|29300
|1.63
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|0.46
|6672
|1.58
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.21
|55000
|0.73
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement