Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund Regular IDCW

Exit Load %

: a) 15% of the units allotted (including Switch-in/STP - in) on or before completion of 365 days from the date of allotment of units: Nil. b) Any redemption in excess of such limits in the first 365 days from the date of allotment shall be subject to the following exit load: (Redemption of units would be done on First In First Out Basis (FIFO): - If redeemed within 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: 1% of the applicable NAV -If redeemed after 1 year (365 days) from the date of allotment: NIL.