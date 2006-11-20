Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Amit Modani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 12730.95
Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 2742.8491
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.28
0.74
1.88
3.68
7.44
6.85
5.52
6.74
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.21
|65000000
|643.07
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.20
|40000000
|394.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.59
|32500000
|320.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.39
|30000000
|294.79
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.23
|27500000
|274.80
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.21
|27500000
|272.75
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.01
|25000000
|248.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.99
|25000000
|245.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.62
|20000000
|199.69
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|1.62
|20000000
|199.96
|Commercial Paper
|Kisetsu Saison
|-/-
|1.62
|20000000
|199.83
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.62
|20000000
|199.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.60
|20000000
|197.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.60
|20000000
|196.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.60
|20000000
|196.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.59
|20000000
|196.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.59
|20000000
|196.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.59
|20000000
|196.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.59
|20000000
|196.45
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.59
|20000000
|196.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.39
|17500000
|171.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.21
|15000000
|149.85
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.21
|15000000
|149.97
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.21
|15000000
|149.90
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|1.21
|15000000
|149.84
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|1.21
|15000000
|149.77
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.21
|15000000
|148.80
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|148.48
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|148.32
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|148.25
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|148.25
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|148.12
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|148.10
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|147.88
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|147.80
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|147.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|148.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|148.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|148.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|148.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|147.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|147.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|147.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|147.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|147.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|147.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|147.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|147.51
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|148.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.19
|15000000
|147.36
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.19
|15000000
|147.41
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.19
|15000000
|147.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.01
|12500000
|124.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|12500000
|122.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.81
|10000000
|99.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|99.10
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|98.58
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|99.16
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|99.12
|Commercial Paper
|BOBCARD LTD
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|99.05
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|98.85
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|98.85
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|98.54
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|98.46
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|98.40
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|98.31
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|98.30
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|98.25
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|98.20
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|98.18
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|98.17
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.60
|7500000
|74.41
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.60
|7500000
|74.13
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.40
|5000000
|49.61
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.40
|5000000
|49.48
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.40
|5000000
|49.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.09
|0
|257.96
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.52
