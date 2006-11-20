iifl-logo
Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D

Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D

AMC

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Amit Modani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

12730.95

Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1075.8332

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart

Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.22
0.67
1.81
3.55
7.36
6.86
5.56
6.65
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.04778430

Mirae Asset Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-5.2165000000643.07
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-3.2040000000394.84
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.5932500000320.03
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.3930000000294.79
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.2327500000274.80
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.2127500000272.75
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.0125000000248.28
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.9925000000245.54
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.6220000000199.69
Commercial PaperReliance Jio-/-1.6220000000199.96
Commercial PaperKisetsu Saison-/-1.6220000000199.83
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.6220000000199.69
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.6020000000197.74
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.6020000000196.98
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.6020000000196.93
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.5920000000196.71
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.5920000000196.54
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.5920000000196.51
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.5920000000196.45
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.5920000000196.47
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.3917500000171.92
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.2115000000149.85
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.2115000000149.97
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.2115000000149.90
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-1.2115000000149.84
Commercial PaperReliance Jio-/-1.2115000000149.77
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.2115000000148.80
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.2015000000148.48
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-1.2015000000148.32
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.2015000000148.25
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.2015000000148.25
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.2015000000148.12
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.2015000000148.10
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.2015000000147.88
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-1.2015000000147.80
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-1.2015000000147.79
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.2015000000148.59
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.2015000000148.49
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.2015000000148.37
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.2015000000148.34
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.2015000000147.85
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.2015000000147.85
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.2015000000147.73
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.2015000000147.58
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.2015000000147.54
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.2015000000147.52
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.2015000000147.52
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.2015000000147.51
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.2015000000148.03
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.1915000000147.36
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-1.1915000000147.41
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-1.1915000000147.31
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.0112500000124.95
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.9912500000122.76
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.811000000099.84
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.801000000099.10
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.801000000098.58
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.801000000099.16
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.801000000099.12
Commercial PaperBOBCARD LTD-/-0.801000000099.05
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.801000000098.85
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-0.801000000098.85
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.801000000098.54
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.801000000098.46
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.801000000098.40
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.801000000098.31
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.801000000098.30
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.801000000098.25
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.801000000098.20
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-0.801000000098.18
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.801000000098.17
Commercial PaperICICI Home Fin-/-0.60750000074.41
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.60750000074.13
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.40500000049.61
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.40500000049.48
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.40500000049.29
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.090257.96
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0000.52

Key information

Fund House:
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Nov-2006
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,98,338.42
Trustee/s:
M.L.Soneji, Mirae Asset Trustee Compa
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Swarup Anand Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Yogesh Chadha, Mr. Swarup Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Amit Modani
Auditors:
Ms/ M P Chitale & CO

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098
Contact Nos:
022-67800300
Fax:
022-67253942
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in

