Mirae Asset Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 21-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Kruti Chheta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 36.8
Mirae Asset Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3533
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.96
3.58
3.54
-
-
-
-
3.53
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Mirae Asset Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Long Duration Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|50.70
|1800000
|18.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|28.05
|1000000
|10.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|8.34
|300000
|3.07
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|5.61
|200000
|2.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.73
|100000
|1.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.77
|0
|1.02
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.54
|0
|0.56
