iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW D

Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW D

AMC

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

12-Oct-2013

Fund Manager

Basant Bafna

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1199.97

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1208.9337

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

NIL

Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart

Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.29
0.95
2.13
3.95
8.09
7.14
6.35
6.99
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.08500180

Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-4.75550000054.77
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-3.88450000044.77
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-3.88450000044.77
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-3.46400000039.93
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.59300000029.82
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.17250000024.97
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.16250000024.92
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.12250000024.46
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.74200000020.04
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-1.73200000019.99
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-1.73200000019.92
Corporate DebtsHero Fincorp-/-1.65190000018.98
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-1.56180000018.02
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-1.48170000017.07
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.48170000017.06
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.30150000015.00
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-1.30150000014.98
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.29150000014.83
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.21140000013.94
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.13130000013.03
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.04120000012.00
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.87100000010.07
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.87100000010.00
Corporate DebtsMotilal Finvest-/-0.87100000010.00
Corporate DebtsONGC Petro Add.-/-0.8710000009.99
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.8710000009.99
Corporate DebtsIndia Infra Fin-/-0.8710000009.99
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.8710000009.98
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.8610000009.97
Corporate DebtsIndostar Capital-/-0.8610000009.97
Corporate DebtsIndostar Capital-/-0.8610000009.97
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.8610000009.97
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.8610000009.96
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.8610000009.95
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.8610000009.93
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.8510000009.78
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.789000009.03
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.617000006.98
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.435000004.97
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.435000004.97
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.263000002.98
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.091000001.01
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.091000001.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2025-/-0.87100000010.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.445000005.12
Govt. SecuritiesKARNATAKA 2027-/-0.222500002.54
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-6.21750000071.61
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-4.88575000056.28
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.43300000027.97
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-2.15250000024.75
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-2.14250000024.73
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.14250000024.66
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-2.13250000024.54
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-2.02250000023.30
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-2.02250000023.26
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-1.78210000020.55
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.71200000019.69
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.61200000018.62
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.8610000009.87
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.8510000009.79
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.435000004.94
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.37038.85
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.15024.84

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Nov-2006
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,98,338.42
Trustee/s:
M.L.Soneji, Mirae Asset Trustee Compa
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Swarup Anand Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Yogesh Chadha, Mr. Swarup Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Basant Bafna
Auditors:
Ms/ M P Chitale & CO

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098
Contact Nos:
022-67800300
Fax:
022-67253942
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.