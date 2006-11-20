Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Jun-2012
Fund Manager
: Basant Bafna
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1199.97
Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1021.7695
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed/switched within 3 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched after 3 months from the date of allotment.
Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.4
1.02
2.1
3.82
7.62
6.51
6
6.43
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund Regular IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.75
|5500000
|54.77
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.88
|4500000
|44.77
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.88
|4500000
|44.77
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.46
|4000000
|39.93
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.59
|3000000
|29.82
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.17
|2500000
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.16
|2500000
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.12
|2500000
|24.46
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.74
|2000000
|20.04
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.73
|2000000
|19.99
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.73
|2000000
|19.92
|Corporate Debts
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|1.65
|1900000
|18.98
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|1.56
|1800000
|18.02
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.48
|1700000
|17.07
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.48
|1700000
|17.06
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.30
|1500000
|15.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.30
|1500000
|14.98
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.29
|1500000
|14.83
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.21
|1400000
|13.94
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.13
|1300000
|13.03
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.04
|1200000
|12.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.87
|1000000
|10.07
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.87
|1000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|0.87
|1000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.87
|1000000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.87
|1000000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|India Infra Fin
|-/-
|0.87
|1000000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.87
|1000000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|1000000
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.86
|1000000
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.86
|1000000
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.86
|1000000
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.86
|1000000
|9.96
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.86
|1000000
|9.95
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|1000000
|9.93
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|1000000
|9.78
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.78
|900000
|9.03
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.61
|700000
|6.98
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.43
|500000
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.43
|500000
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.26
|300000
|2.98
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.09
|100000
|1.01
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|100000
|1.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|0.87
|1000000
|10.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.44
|500000
|5.12
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|0.22
|250000
|2.54
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|6.21
|7500000
|71.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|4.88
|5750000
|56.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.43
|3000000
|27.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.15
|2500000
|24.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.14
|2500000
|24.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.14
|2500000
|24.66
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.13
|2500000
|24.54
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|2.02
|2500000
|23.30
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|2.02
|2500000
|23.26
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|1.78
|2100000
|20.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.71
|2000000
|19.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.61
|2000000
|18.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|1000000
|9.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|1000000
|9.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|500000
|4.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.37
|0
|38.85
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.15
|0
|24.84
