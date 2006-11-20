Mirae Asset Money Market Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Money Market Fund IDCW
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 04-Aug-2021
Fund Manager
: Amit Modani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2607.56
Mirae Asset Money Market Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1239.1373
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Money Market Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Money Market Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
1.02
2.14
3.95
7.74
6.66
-
6.05
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Mirae Asset Money Market Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Money Market Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.98
|12500000
|123.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|4.04
|10000000
|99.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.78
|10000000
|93.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|3.76
|10000000
|93.01
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|3.03
|7500000
|74.96
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|3.03
|7500000
|74.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.92
|7500000
|72.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|2.88
|7500000
|71.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.87
|7500000
|70.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.87
|7500000
|70.89
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.85
|7500000
|70.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.84
|7500000
|70.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.84
|7500000
|70.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.82
|7500000
|69.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.82
|7500000
|69.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.02
|5000000
|49.96
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|2.02
|5000000
|49.95
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|2.02
|5000000
|49.94
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.93
|5000000
|47.67
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.93
|5000000
|47.74
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.91
|5000000
|47.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.91
|5000000
|47.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.90
|5000000
|47.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.90
|5000000
|46.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|5000000
|46.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.90
|5000000
|46.89
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.90
|5000000
|47.02
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.89
|5000000
|46.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.89
|5000000
|46.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.88
|5000000
|46.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.88
|5000000
|46.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.88
|5000000
|46.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.88
|5000000
|46.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.88
|5000000
|46.49
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.88
|5000000
|46.43
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.87
|5000000
|46.39
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.99
|2500000
|24.58
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.96
|2500000
|23.66
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.96
|2500000
|23.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.96
|2500000
|23.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|2500000
|23.62
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.95
|2500000
|23.58
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.95
|2500000
|23.40
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.93
|2500000
|23.37
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.61
|1500000
|14.98
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.16
|400000
|3.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.78
|0
|68.77
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.12
|0
|3.02
