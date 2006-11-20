Mirae Asset Nifty 200 Alpha 30 ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Nifty 200 Alpha 30 ETF
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 09-Oct-2023
Fund Manager
: Ekta Gala
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 339.77
Invest wise with Expert advice
Mirae Asset Nifty 200 Alpha 30 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.4211
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Nifty 200 Alpha 30 ETF- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Nifty 200 Alpha 30 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.05
7.76
-16.61
-20.54
-6.35
-
-
20.52
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Mirae Asset Nifty 200 Alpha 30 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Nifty 200 Alpha 30 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.16
|789835
|17.54
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.90
|11963
|16.67
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|4.83
|479804
|16.44
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.56
|105921
|15.50
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.36
|30548
|14.82
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|4.06
|104706
|13.82
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|4.04
|297038
|13.73
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|4.01
|17573
|13.64
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.92
|28816
|13.35
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|3.72
|320724
|12.66
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.70
|510654
|12.57
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.57
|22921
|12.15
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|3.49
|367577
|11.88
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|3.44
|163395
|11.70
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|3.42
|25158
|11.63
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|3.13
|946158
|10.63
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.09
|40663
|10.51
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.04
|54329
|10.34
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.01
|14669
|10.25
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.86
|35796
|9.72
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.82
|61051
|9.58
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.78
|32107
|9.46
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.75
|20942
|9.37
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.65
|760031
|9.01
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.50
|27577
|8.51
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.39
|92868
|8.14
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|2.14
|441497
|7.29
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.07
|8904
|7.03
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.95
|13489
|6.65
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.48
|171958
|5.05
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|0.32
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.09
|0
|-0.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement