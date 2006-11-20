Mirae Asset Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - Debt
Launch Date
: 29-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Amit Modani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 88.39
Mirae Asset Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.5091
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.68
2.14
3.48
4.86
10.71
-
-
9.44
|Category Avg
0.4
1.24
2.34
3.88
8.28
6.49
5.37
6.1
|Category Best
1.11
2.45
3.57
4.97
10.72
7.6
7.48
10.97
|Category Worst
0.01
0.34
1.23
2.5
4.61
4.81
3.69
0.18
Mirae Asset Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Nifty 8 13 yr G Sec ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|43.92
|3875000
|39.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|27.07
|2350000
|24.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|25.45
|2200000
|22.59
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.30
|0
|2.04
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.26
|0
|1.12
