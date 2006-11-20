iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

10-Oct-2022

Fund Manager

Amit Modani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

94.16

Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.9656

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.33
0.95
2.14
3.85
7.92
-
-
7.58
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-11.54110000010.97
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-8.378000007.96
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-5.345000005.07
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-5.255000004.99
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-5.245000004.98
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-5.235000004.97
Corporate DebtsNHPC Ltd-/-4.784500004.54
Corporate DebtsI O C L-/-3.523400003.34
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2026-/-9.609000009.13
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2026-/-7.477000007.10
Govt. SecuritiesBihar 2026-/-6.426000006.10
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2025-/-6.386000006.06
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2025-/-5.315000005.05
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2026-/-5.275000005.01
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2026-/-4.003750003.80
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2026-/-1.441350001.37
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.4502.32
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.3902.29

Key information

Fund House:
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Nov-2006
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,98,338.42
Trustee/s:
M.L.Soneji, Mirae Asset Trustee Compa
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Swarup Anand Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Yogesh Chadha, Mr. Swarup Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Amit Modani
Auditors:
Ms/ M P Chitale & CO

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098
Contact Nos:
022-67800300
Fax:
022-67253942
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in

