Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Amit Modani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 94.16
Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9021
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.33
0.94
2.1
3.75
7.71
-
-
7.35
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|11.54
|1100000
|10.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|8.37
|800000
|7.96
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|5.34
|500000
|5.07
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.25
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|5.24
|500000
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|5.23
|500000
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|4.78
|450000
|4.54
|Corporate Debts
|I O C L
|-/-
|3.52
|340000
|3.34
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|9.60
|900000
|9.13
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|7.47
|700000
|7.10
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2026
|-/-
|6.42
|600000
|6.10
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|6.38
|600000
|6.06
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|5.31
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|5.27
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|4.00
|375000
|3.80
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|1.44
|135000
|1.37
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.45
|0
|2.32
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.39
|0
|2.29
