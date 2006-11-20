Mirae Asset Nifty Financial Services ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Nifty Financial Services ETF
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 22-Jul-2021
Fund Manager
: Ekta Gala
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 214.46
Mirae Asset Nifty Financial Services ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 25.3379
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Nifty Financial Services ETF- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Nifty Financial Services ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.14
7.73
4.2
3.57
17.6
13.17
-
12.42
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Mirae Asset Nifty Financial Services ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Nifty Financial Services ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|31.96
|395670
|68.54
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|21.35
|380408
|45.80
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|7.72
|87013
|16.55
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|7.41
|156555
|15.89
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|6.66
|207475
|14.29
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|6.59
|16586
|14.14
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|2.82
|32408
|6.06
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.38
|82819
|5.11
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.79
|63337
|3.85
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.76
|26518
|3.79
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.61
|24758
|3.46
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.46
|86156
|3.13
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.24
|73908
|2.66
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.11
|14155
|2.39
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.01
|5998
|2.17
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.70
|3019
|1.50
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.69
|17719
|1.48
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.63
|6344
|1.35
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.59
|23106
|1.27
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.41
|17795
|0.88
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.32
|0
|0.70
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.30
|0
|-0.66
