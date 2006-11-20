Mirae Asset Nifty Metal ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Nifty Metal ETF
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 20-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Ekta Gala
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 32.06
Mirae Asset Nifty Metal ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.0136
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Nifty Metal ETF- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Nifty Metal ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.69
8.24
3.08
-11.23
-
-
-
-11.23
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Mirae Asset Nifty Metal ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Nifty Metal ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|19.57
|457357
|6.27
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|15.87
|80235
|5.08
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|15.70
|52968
|5.03
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|11.51
|93564
|3.69
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|8.98
|13742
|2.88
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|5.59
|20940
|1.79
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|4.47
|9980
|1.43
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|3.71
|190488
|1.19
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|3.27
|17981
|1.05
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.73
|49425
|0.87
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|2.60
|79674
|0.83
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.00
|16435
|0.64
|Equity
|Welspun Corp
|Industrial Products
|1.65
|7200
|0.53
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.14
|18087
|0.36
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|1.09
|1430
|0.35
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.76
|0
|0.24
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.73
|0
|-0.23
