Mirae Asset Nifty SDL Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Nifty SDL Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Amit Modani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 764.81
Mirae Asset Nifty SDL Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.09
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Nifty SDL Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Nifty SDL Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
1
2.39
3.92
8.69
6.48
-
6.5
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Mirae Asset Nifty SDL Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Nifty SDL Jun 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2027
|-/-
|9.91
|7500000
|75.99
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|7.95
|6000000
|60.98
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2027
|-/-
|5.97
|4500000
|45.76
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|4.10
|3100000
|31.44
|Govt. Securities
|Punjab 2027
|-/-
|3.55
|2700000
|27.21
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2027
|-/-
|3.36
|2542400
|25.77
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|3.35
|2500000
|25.67
|Govt. Securities
|Jharkhand 2027
|-/-
|3.32
|2500000
|25.48
|Govt. Securities
|CHHATISHGARH 2027
|-/-
|3.32
|2500000
|25.47
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2027
|-/-
|3.32
|2500000
|25.45
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2027
|-/-
|3.30
|2500000
|25.33
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|3.30
|2500000
|25.33
|Govt. Securities
|Assam 2027
|-/-
|3.30
|2500000
|25.31
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|3.29
|2500000
|25.20
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|3.28
|2500000
|25.16
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|3.25
|2500000
|24.89
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|2.65
|2000000
|20.28
|Govt. Securities
|HP 2027
|-/-
|2.64
|2000000
|20.25
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|2.63
|2000000
|20.14
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2027
|-/-
|2.63
|2000000
|20.14
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|1.98
|1500000
|15.21
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|1.98
|1500000
|15.20
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|1.98
|1500000
|15.20
|Govt. Securities
|CHHATISGARH 2027
|-/-
|1.53
|1155000
|11.74
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|1.42
|1060000
|10.91
|Govt. Securities
|Jammu & Kashmir 2027
|-/-
|1.33
|1000000
|10.21
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2027
|-/-
|1.33
|1000000
|10.18
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|1.33
|1000000
|10.16
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|1.06
|800000
|8.15
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|0.76
|572700
|5.81
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2027
|-/-
|0.72
|547200
|5.54
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2027
|-/-
|0.66
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|0.66
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.66
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|0.66
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|Jharkhand 2027
|-/-
|0.26
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|0.22
|165500
|1.68
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|0.13
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2027
|-/-
|0.03
|20000
|0.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.27
|0
|17.12
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.61
|0
|4.67
