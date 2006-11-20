Mirae Asset Nifty SDL June 2028 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Nifty SDL June 2028 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 20-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Mahendra Jajoo
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 71.26
Mirae Asset Nifty SDL June 2028 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.6867
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Nifty SDL June 2028 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Nifty SDL June 2028 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.59
1.12
2.59
4.07
8.8
-
-
8.05
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Mirae Asset Nifty SDL June 2028 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Nifty SDL June 2028 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|17.60
|1250000
|12.54
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|14.65
|1000000
|10.44
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2028
|-/-
|14.60
|1000000
|10.40
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|14.17
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2028
|-/-
|12.66
|900000
|9.02
|Govt. Securities
|BIHAR 2028
|-/-
|7.25
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2028
|-/-
|5.81
|400000
|4.14
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|5.01
|350000
|3.57
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2028
|-/-
|2.18
|150000
|1.55
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2028
|-/-
|1.31
|90000
|0.93
|Govt. Securities
|Chattisgarh 2028
|-/-
|0.43
|30000
|0.31
|Govt. Securities
|Punjab 2028
|-/-
|0.14
|10000
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2028
|-/-
|0.14
|10000
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2028
|-/-
|0.14
|10000
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.20
|0
|1.56
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.62
|0
|1.15
