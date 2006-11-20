Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 02-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Ritesh Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6.57
Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.3556
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.49
-2.73
-
-
-
-
-
-3.47
|Category Avg
2.35
2.77
9.94
19.58
33.01
21.17
16.16
18.36
|Category Best
14.03
62.96
160.81
226.35
304.51
71.83
38.96
256.96
|Category Worst
-2.78
-12.68
-18.4
-15.82
-10.6
6.23
4.92
-23.22
Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|5.15
|2666
|0.33
|Equity
|Tata Motors PVeh
|Automobiles
|5.10
|9126
|0.33
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.09
|903
|0.33
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|5.06
|1512
|0.33
|Equity
|SBI
|Banks
|5.06
|3388
|0.33
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|5.05
|820
|0.33
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|5.02
|809
|0.33
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.02
|2100
|0.32
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|5.00
|197
|0.32
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.98
|1904
|0.32
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.98
|1555
|0.32
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.97
|3300
|0.32
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.96
|8101
|0.32
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|4.96
|1407
|0.32
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.95
|2424
|0.32
|Equity
|Eternal
|Retailing
|4.91
|11621
|0.32
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|4.91
|3274
|0.32
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.87
|998
|0.32
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|4.87
|1971
|0.32
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.86
|1977
|0.31
