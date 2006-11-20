iifl-logo

Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF

AMC

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Launch Date

02-Dec-2025

Fund Manager

Ritesh Patel

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

6.57

Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  29-Jan-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.3556

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF- NAV Chart

Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.49
-2.73
-
-
-
-
-
-3.47
Category Avg
2.35
2.77
9.94
19.58
33.01
21.17
16.16
18.36
Category Best
14.03
62.96
160.81
226.35
304.51
71.83
38.96
256.96
Category Worst
-2.78
-12.68
-18.4
-15.82
-10.6
6.23
4.92
-23.22

Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Mirae Asset Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight ETF- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Axis Bank2,666
Tata Motors PVeh9,126
M & M903
Kotak Mah. Bank1,512
SBI3,388
Titan Company820
Larsen & Toubro809
Reliance Industr2,100
Maruti Suzuki197
Sun Pharma.Inds.1,904
Bharti Airtel1,555
HDFC Bank3,300
ITC8,101
Hind. Unilever1,407
ICICI Bank2,424
Eternal11,621
Bajaj Finance3,274
TCS998
HCL Technologies1,971
Infosys1,977

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityAxis BankBanks5.1526660.33
EquityTata Motors PVehAutomobiles5.1091260.33
EquityM & MAutomobiles5.099030.33
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks5.0615120.33
EquitySBIBanks5.0633880.33
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables5.058200.33
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction5.028090.33
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.0221000.32
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles5.001970.32
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.9819040.32
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.9815550.32
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.9733000.32
EquityITCDiversified FMCG4.9681010.32
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG4.9614070.32
EquityICICI BankBanks4.9524240.32
EquityEternalRetailing4.91116210.32
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance4.9132740.32
EquityTCSIT - Software4.879980.32
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software4.8719710.32
EquityInfosysIT - Software4.8619770.31

Key information

Fund House:
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Nov-2006
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,29,565.44
Trustee/s:
M.L.Soneji, Mirae Asset Trustee Compa
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Swarup Anand Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Yogesh Chadha, Mr. Swarup Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Ritesh Patel
Auditors:
Ms/ M P Chitale & CO

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098
Contact Nos:
022-67800300
Fax:
022-67253942
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in
