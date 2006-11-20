Mirae Asset Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Oct-2019
Fund Manager
: Amit Modani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 825.15
Invest wise with Expert advice
Mirae Asset Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000.1804
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
0.54
1.57
3.23
6.66
6.28
5.07
5
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Mirae Asset Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI- Latest Dividends
Mirae Asset Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.95
|1000000
|9.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.95
|1000000
|9.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|66.70
|0
|699.81
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|28.55
|0
|299.56
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.80
|0
|29.42
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|0.49
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement