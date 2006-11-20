Mirae Asset Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 23-Feb-2018
Fund Manager
: Basant Bafna
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 341.97
Invest wise with Expert advice
Mirae Asset Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.4718
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed within 1 month (30 days) from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 1 month (30 days) from the date of allotment.
Mirae Asset Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.57
1.52
2.66
4.19
8.39
6.28
5.83
6.38
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Mirae Asset Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Short Duration Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.88
|1350000
|13.49
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.18
|1100000
|11.04
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.15
|1100000
|10.95
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.88
|1000000
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.88
|1000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.88
|1000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|2.88
|1000000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|2.87
|1000000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.63
|900000
|9.12
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.31
|800000
|8.02
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.16
|750000
|7.50
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|2.02
|700000
|7.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.01
|700000
|6.98
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|2.01
|700000
|6.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.73
|600000
|6.00
|Corporate Debts
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|1.73
|600000
|5.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.72
|600000
|5.99
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.44
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.44
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|1.44
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|India Infra Fin
|-/-
|1.44
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|1.44
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.43
|500000
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.43
|500000
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.43
|500000
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.41
|500000
|4.89
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.32
|450000
|4.58
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.16
|400000
|4.03
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|400000
|4.02
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.89
|300000
|3.07
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.86
|300000
|2.99
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.86
|300000
|2.99
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.82
|300000
|2.83
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.72
|250000
|2.51
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.43
|150000
|1.49
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|11.42
|3850000
|39.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|9.20
|3175000
|31.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.18
|400000
|4.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.02
|351600
|3.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.96
|325000
|3.32
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|0.73
|250000
|2.54
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2028
|-/-
|0.30
|100000
|1.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.52
|0
|22.65
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.86
|0
|9.93
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement