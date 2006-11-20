Mirae Asset Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 28-Sep-2020
Fund Manager
: Basant Bafna
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1601.77
Mirae Asset Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1299.009
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.36
0.93
2.1
4
8.01
7.08
-
5.99
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Mirae Asset Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Ultra Short Duration Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|7.41
|11800000
|117.76
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.78
|6000000
|60.12
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.08
|5000000
|48.94
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.82
|4500000
|44.84
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.82
|4500000
|44.77
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.20
|3500000
|34.98
|Corporate Debts
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|1.57
|2500000
|24.98
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.57
|2500000
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.57
|2500000
|24.90
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.54
|2500000
|24.46
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.40
|2230000
|22.22
|Corporate Debts
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|1.26
|2000000
|19.99
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.25
|2000000
|19.88
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.93
|1500000
|14.99
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.93
|1500000
|14.99
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|1500000
|14.90
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.75
|1200000
|11.96
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.75
|1200000
|11.96
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.50
|800000
|7.98
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.16
|250000
|2.50
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.96
|8000000
|78.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|4.16
|6750000
|66.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.01
|6500000
|63.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.11
|5000000
|49.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|3.10
|5000000
|49.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.08
|5000000
|48.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.93
|5000000
|46.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.93
|5000000
|46.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.49
|4000000
|39.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.47
|4000000
|39.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.76
|3000000
|27.93
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|24.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|24.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.55
|2500000
|24.61
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.54
|2500000
|24.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.53
|2500000
|24.33
|Commercial Paper
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|1.48
|2500000
|23.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.47
|2500000
|23.29
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|1.46
|2500000
|23.18
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.40
|2226000
|22.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.24
|2000000
|19.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|2000000
|18.64
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.93
|1500000
|14.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.38
|0
|133.07
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.59
|0
|24.72
