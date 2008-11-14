Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Aggressive Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Aggressive Dir G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 19-Feb-2021
Fund Manager
: Bhalchandra Shinde
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 71.67
Invest wise with Expert advice
Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Aggressive Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.4865
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 Days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 Days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Aggressive Dir G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Aggressive Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.36
2.07
-1.61
-3.11
9.36
12.61
-
13.41
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Aggressive Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Aggressive Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|44.92
|14050405
|32.19
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|22.96
|6877524
|16.46
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 5 Year Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|19.48
|2284792
|13.96
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Gold ETF
|-/-
|11.14
|1086246
|7.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.47
|0
|1.05
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement