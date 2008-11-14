Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Conservative Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Conservative Dir G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 19-Feb-2021
Fund Manager
: Bhalchandra Shinde
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 44.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Conservative Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.1332
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 Days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 Days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Conservative Dir G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Conservative Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.64
0.86
0.87
0.33
9.93
10.66
-
10.94
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Conservative Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal AAP Fund of Fund Conservative Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 5 Year Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|49.42
|3613394
|22.08
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|25.66
|5004082
|11.46
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|12.41
|2317993
|5.54
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Gold ETF
|-/-
|10.95
|665271
|4.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.54
|0
|0.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement