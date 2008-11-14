Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund Dir G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 24-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Ajay Khandelwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.7532
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed within 3 months from the day of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 3 months from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.91
-
-
-
-
-
-
-2.46
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
