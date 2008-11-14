iifl-logo
Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G

Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G

AMC

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Arbitrage Funds

Launch Date

16-Dec-2024

Fund Manager

Niket Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

908.69

Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.1883

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.25% - If redeemed within 30 days from the day of allotment Nil - If redeemed after 30 days from the date of allotment.

Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.3
0.74
1.66
-
-
-
-
1.88
Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76

Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
TCS50,225
Maruti Suzuki12,450
H P C L4,92,075
Godrej Propert.35,100
ITC1,69,600
Cyient37,200
Astral26,424
Mphasis14,850
Coal India78,750
GAIL (India)1,78,600
IDFC First Bank4,50,000
Muthoot Finance11,550
Natl. Aluminium1,31,250
Siemens4,050
Piramal Enterp.19,500
NTPC52,500
O N G C65,450
Aarti Industries28,000
Ambuja Cements21,600
Hero Motocorp2,400
Tata Consumer5,472
UltraTech Cem.500
Avenue Super.750
Shriram Finance3,750
Asian Paints800
Crompton Gr. Con3,600
Persistent Sys100
ICICI Pru Life750
Adani Energy Sol625

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Finance11,875
B H E L1,96,875
IndusInd Bank38,000
Lupin17,425
Cipla10,725
Voltas5,700
LIC Housing Fin.11,000
Eicher Motors525
PB Fintech.650
United Spirits350

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityAxis BankBanks5.8252125052.93
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.6142550051.06
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.7024695042.78
EquityICICI BankBanks4.0130310036.49
EquityTrentRetailing2.464610022.36
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals2.2632480020.60
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.2312040020.31
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.2212670020.18
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services2.182632000019.87
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.0912112519.01
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.057227518.68
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.9826250018.08
EquityTCSIT - Software1.925022517.49
EquityJio FinancialFinance1.6974250015.41
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.631245014.87
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products1.5949207514.45
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.477040013.39
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.303867511.90
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products1.234875011.24
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.1817380010.78
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.183405010.77
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.07623009.81
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products1.03940009.44
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty0.74351006.79
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.731696006.69
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.70340006.36
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.69288006.30
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.6990006.29
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.614070005.58
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.60902005.48
EquityCanara BankBanks0.576480005.24
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.542515504.95
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.521417504.80
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.5260004.74
EquityCyientIT - Services0.51372004.71
EquityJSW EnergyPower0.44862504.00
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.40137503.65
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.39336003.59
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.38264243.53
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.36148503.33
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.32787502.90
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.30390002.79
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.301786002.78
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products0.29185502.66
EquityIDFC First BankBanks0.284500002.62
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.27115502.46
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals0.251312502.33
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.20756001.89
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.2040501.87
EquityREC LtdFinance0.19500001.80
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.1823251.71
EquityPiramal Enterp.Finance0.18195001.70
EquityNTPCPower0.17525001.63
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.16143001.51
EquityO N G COil0.16654501.47
EquityAditya Birla CapFinance0.13810001.26
EquityGMR AirportsTransport Infrastructure0.121575001.09
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.11280001.05
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks0.111200001.04
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.11216001.00
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.0924000.88
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0712000.65
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.0736000.65
EquityFederal BankBanks0.06350000.62
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.05240000.53
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.0554720.52
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.0537500.50
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.055000.50
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.0310500.30
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.027500.25
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.0290000.25
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.0237500.23
EquityYes BankBanks0.021300000.21
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.0237500.18
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.018000.17
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.0136000.11
EquityDLFRealty0.0116500.10
EquityHindustan CopperNon - Ferrous Metals0.0026500.05
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.001000.05
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.007500.04
EquityAdani Energy SolPower0.006250.04
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureAdani Energy Sol-/-0.00-625-0.04
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI Pru Life-/-0.00-750-0.04
Derivatives - Stock FuturePersistent Sys-/-0.00-100-0.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureHindustan Copper-/-0.00-2650-0.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureTCS-/-0.00-175-0.06
Derivatives - Stock FutureDLF-/--0.01-1650-0.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureCrompton Gr. Con-/--0.01-3600-0.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoal India-/--0.01-4200-0.15
Derivatives - Stock FutureJio Financial-/--0.01-8250-0.17
Derivatives - Stock FutureAsian Paints-/--0.01-800-0.17
Derivatives - Stock FutureDabur India-/--0.02-3750-0.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureYes Bank-/--0.02-130000-0.21
Derivatives - Stock FutureShriram Finance-/--0.02-3750-0.23
Derivatives - Stock FuturePetronet LNG-/--0.02-9000-0.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureAvenue Super.-/--0.02-750-0.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureEscorts Kubota-/--0.03-1050-0.30
Derivatives - Stock FutureUltraTech Cem.-/--0.05-500-0.50
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Comm-/--0.05-3750-0.50
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Consumer-/--0.05-5472-0.53
Derivatives - Stock FutureZomato Ltd-/--0.05-24000-0.53
Derivatives - Stock FutureTrent-/--0.05-1100-0.53
Derivatives - Stock FutureVodafone Idea-/--0.06-720000-0.54
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & M-/--0.06-2275-0.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureFederal Bank-/--0.06-35000-0.62
Derivatives - Stock FutureACC-/--0.07-3600-0.65
Derivatives - Stock FutureDivi's Lab.-/--0.07-1200-0.65
Derivatives - Stock FutureHero Motocorp-/--0.09-2400-0.88
Derivatives - Stock FutureAmbuja Cements-/--0.11-21600-1.00
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Motors-/--0.11-16500-1.03
Derivatives - Stock FuturePunjab Natl.Bank-/--0.11-120000-1.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureAarti Industries-/--0.11-28000-1.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureGMR Airports-/--0.12-157500-1.09
Derivatives - Stock FutureAditya Birla Cap-/--0.13-81000-1.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureO N G C-/--0.16-65450-1.48
Derivatives - Stock FutureAurobindo Pharma-/--0.16-14300-1.52
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfosys-/--0.18-9600-1.63
Derivatives - Stock FutureNTPC-/--0.18-52500-1.64
Derivatives - Stock FutureSun Pharma.Inds.-/--0.18-10500-1.69
Derivatives - Stock FuturePiramal Enterp.-/--0.18-19500-1.71
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoforge-/--0.18-2325-1.71
Derivatives - Stock FutureREC Ltd-/--0.19-50000-1.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureSiemens-/--0.20-4050-1.87
Derivatives - Stock FutureTitan Company-/--0.20-6125-1.90
Derivatives - Stock FuturePower Grid Corpn-/--0.21-75600-1.90
Derivatives - Stock FutureGrasim Inds-/--0.21-8500-1.98
Derivatives - Stock FutureNatl. Aluminium-/--0.25-131250-2.33
Derivatives - Stock FutureMuthoot Finance-/--0.27-11550-2.46
Derivatives - Stock FutureIDFC First Bank-/--0.29-450000-2.64
Derivatives - Stock FutureAPL Apollo Tubes-/--0.29-18550-2.67
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoal India-/--0.30-74550-2.78
Derivatives - Stock FutureGAIL (India)-/--0.30-178600-2.79
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndian Hotels Co-/--0.30-39000-2.79
Derivatives - Stock FutureMphasis-/--0.36-14850-3.35
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharti Airtel-/--0.38-21850-3.47
Derivatives - Stock FutureAstral-/--0.39-26424-3.55
Derivatives - Stock FutureAdani Ports-/--0.39-33600-3.60
Derivatives - Stock FuturePidilite Inds.-/--0.40-13750-3.66
Derivatives - Stock FutureAxis Bank-/--0.41-36875-3.78
Derivatives - Stock FutureJSW Energy-/--0.44-86250-4.01
Derivatives - Stock FutureCyient-/--0.52-37200-4.73
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Auto-/--0.52-6000-4.77
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Power Co.-/--0.53-141750-4.82
Derivatives - Stock FutureBank of Baroda-/--0.54-251550-4.97
Derivatives - Stock FutureCanara Bank-/--0.58-648000-5.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Life Insur.-/--0.60-90200-5.51
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Steel-/--0.61-407000-5.60
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfo Edg.(India)-/--0.69-9000-6.31
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind. Unilever-/--0.69-28800-6.34
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Finserv-/--0.70-34000-6.40
Derivatives - Stock FutureITC-/--0.74-169600-6.72
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej Propert.-/--0.75-35100-6.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureGrasim Inds-/--1.02-40250-9.34
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej Consumer-/--1.04-94000-9.51
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Motors-/--1.08-157300-9.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureHCL Technologies-/--1.08-62300-9.85
Derivatives - Stock FutureTitan Company-/--1.10-32550-10.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureLarsen & Toubro-/--1.19-34050-10.83
Derivatives - Stock FutureKotak Mah. Bank-/--1.48-70400-13.47
Derivatives - Stock FutureH P C L-/--1.60-492075-14.54
Derivatives - Stock FutureMaruti Suzuki-/--1.64-12450-14.93
Derivatives - Stock FutureJio Financial-/--1.68-734250-15.33
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharti Airtel-/--1.72-99275-15.67
Derivatives - Stock FutureTCS-/--1.92-50050-17.53
Derivatives - Stock FutureSt Bk of India-/--2.00-262500-18.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & M-/--2.00-70000-18.20
Derivatives - Stock FutureSun Pharma.Inds.-/--2.04-116200-18.62
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfosys-/--2.07-110800-18.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureVodafone Idea-/--2.13-25600000-19.40
Derivatives - Stock FutureHindalco Inds.-/--2.27-324800-20.65
Derivatives - Stock FutureTrent-/--2.41-45000-21.90
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI Bank-/--4.04-303100-36.71
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Bank-/--4.72-246950-42.91
Derivatives - Stock FutureAxis Bank-/--5.44-484375-49.47
Derivatives - Stock FutureReliance Industr-/--5.64-425500-51.33
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.18200000019.81
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.13200000019.44
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.12200000019.35
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.10200000019.14
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.0910000009.96
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.0810000009.85
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.0710000009.81
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.0710000009.74
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.0510000009.60
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.0510000009.58
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.0410000009.52
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.0410000009.51
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.0410000009.50
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-72.020654.46
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-10.18926200092.58

Key information

Fund House:
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
92,511.65
Trustee/s:
Motilal Oswal Trustee Com, Mr. Brij Gopal Daga, Mr. Motilal Oswal, Mr. Sunil Goyal
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Prateek Agrawal
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Ashok Jain, Vipul Choksi, Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Mr. Rama Shankar Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Aparna Karmase
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sanjay Dongre
Fund Manager/s:
Niket Shah
Auditors:
M/s SR Batliboi Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Motilal Oswal Tower,10th flr Rahimtu- llah sayani road opp parel st depot prabhadevi Mumbai 400025
Contact Nos:
022-40548002 / 8108622222
Fax:
022-30896884
Email:
amc@motilaloswal.com
Website:
www.motilaloswalmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

