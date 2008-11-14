Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Arbitrage Funds
Launch Date
: 16-Dec-2024
Fund Manager
: Niket Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 908.69
Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1883
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed within 30 days from the day of allotment Nil - If redeemed after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.3
0.74
1.66
-
-
-
-
1.88
|Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
|Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
|Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76
Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|5.82
|521250
|52.93
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.61
|425500
|51.06
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.70
|246950
|42.78
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.01
|303100
|36.49
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.46
|46100
|22.36
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.26
|324800
|20.60
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.23
|120400
|20.31
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.22
|126700
|20.18
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|2.18
|26320000
|19.87
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.09
|121125
|19.01
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.05
|72275
|18.68
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.98
|262500
|18.08
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.92
|50225
|17.49
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|1.69
|742500
|15.41
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.63
|12450
|14.87
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.59
|492075
|14.45
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.47
|70400
|13.39
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.30
|38675
|11.90
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.23
|48750
|11.24
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.18
|173800
|10.78
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.18
|34050
|10.77
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.07
|62300
|9.81
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.03
|94000
|9.44
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.74
|35100
|6.79
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.73
|169600
|6.69
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.70
|34000
|6.36
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.69
|28800
|6.30
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.69
|9000
|6.29
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.61
|407000
|5.58
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.60
|90200
|5.48
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.57
|648000
|5.24
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.54
|251550
|4.95
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.52
|141750
|4.80
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.52
|6000
|4.74
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|0.51
|37200
|4.71
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|0.44
|86250
|4.00
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.40
|13750
|3.65
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.39
|33600
|3.59
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.38
|26424
|3.53
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.36
|14850
|3.33
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.32
|78750
|2.90
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.30
|39000
|2.79
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.30
|178600
|2.78
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|0.29
|18550
|2.66
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|0.28
|450000
|2.62
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.27
|11550
|2.46
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.25
|131250
|2.33
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.20
|75600
|1.89
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.20
|4050
|1.87
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.19
|50000
|1.80
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.18
|2325
|1.71
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|0.18
|19500
|1.70
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.17
|52500
|1.63
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.16
|14300
|1.51
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.16
|65450
|1.47
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|0.13
|81000
|1.26
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.12
|157500
|1.09
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.11
|28000
|1.05
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|0.11
|120000
|1.04
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.11
|21600
|1.00
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.09
|2400
|0.88
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.07
|1200
|0.65
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.07
|3600
|0.65
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.06
|35000
|0.62
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.05
|24000
|0.53
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.05
|5472
|0.52
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.05
|3750
|0.50
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.05
|500
|0.50
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.03
|1050
|0.30
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.02
|750
|0.25
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.02
|9000
|0.25
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.02
|3750
|0.23
|Equity
|Yes Bank
|Banks
|0.02
|130000
|0.21
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.02
|3750
|0.18
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.01
|800
|0.17
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.01
|3600
|0.11
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.01
|1650
|0.10
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|2650
|0.05
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.00
|100
|0.05
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.00
|750
|0.04
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.00
|625
|0.04
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Energy Sol
|-/-
|0.00
|-625
|-0.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Pru Life
|-/-
|0.00
|-750
|-0.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Persistent Sys
|-/-
|0.00
|-100
|-0.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hindustan Copper
|-/-
|0.00
|-2650
|-0.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TCS
|-/-
|0.00
|-175
|-0.06
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|DLF
|-/-
|-0.01
|-1650
|-0.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Crompton Gr. Con
|-/-
|-0.01
|-3600
|-0.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coal India
|-/-
|-0.01
|-4200
|-0.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jio Financial
|-/-
|-0.01
|-8250
|-0.17
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Asian Paints
|-/-
|-0.01
|-800
|-0.17
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Dabur India
|-/-
|-0.02
|-3750
|-0.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|-0.02
|-130000
|-0.21
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|-0.02
|-3750
|-0.23
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Petronet LNG
|-/-
|-0.02
|-9000
|-0.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|-/-
|-0.02
|-750
|-0.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Escorts Kubota
|-/-
|-0.03
|-1050
|-0.30
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UltraTech Cem.
|-/-
|-0.05
|-500
|-0.50
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Comm
|-/-
|-0.05
|-3750
|-0.50
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Consumer
|-/-
|-0.05
|-5472
|-0.53
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Zomato Ltd
|-/-
|-0.05
|-24000
|-0.53
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Trent
|-/-
|-0.05
|-1100
|-0.53
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Vodafone Idea
|-/-
|-0.06
|-720000
|-0.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|-/-
|-0.06
|-2275
|-0.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|-0.06
|-35000
|-0.62
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ACC
|-/-
|-0.07
|-3600
|-0.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Divi's Lab.
|-/-
|-0.07
|-1200
|-0.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hero Motocorp
|-/-
|-0.09
|-2400
|-0.88
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Ambuja Cements
|-/-
|-0.11
|-21600
|-1.00
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|-0.11
|-16500
|-1.03
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|-0.11
|-120000
|-1.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aarti Industries
|-/-
|-0.11
|-28000
|-1.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GMR Airports
|-/-
|-0.12
|-157500
|-1.09
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aditya Birla Cap
|-/-
|-0.13
|-81000
|-1.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|-/-
|-0.16
|-65450
|-1.48
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aurobindo Pharma
|-/-
|-0.16
|-14300
|-1.52
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|-/-
|-0.18
|-9600
|-1.63
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|-/-
|-0.18
|-52500
|-1.64
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|-/-
|-0.18
|-10500
|-1.69
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Piramal Enterp.
|-/-
|-0.18
|-19500
|-1.71
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coforge
|-/-
|-0.18
|-2325
|-1.71
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|-0.19
|-50000
|-1.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Siemens
|-/-
|-0.20
|-4050
|-1.87
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Titan Company
|-/-
|-0.20
|-6125
|-1.90
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|-0.21
|-75600
|-1.90
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|-0.21
|-8500
|-1.98
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Natl. Aluminium
|-/-
|-0.25
|-131250
|-2.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|-0.27
|-11550
|-2.46
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|-0.29
|-450000
|-2.64
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|APL Apollo Tubes
|-/-
|-0.29
|-18550
|-2.67
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coal India
|-/-
|-0.30
|-74550
|-2.78
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GAIL (India)
|-/-
|-0.30
|-178600
|-2.79
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indian Hotels Co
|-/-
|-0.30
|-39000
|-2.79
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Mphasis
|-/-
|-0.36
|-14850
|-3.35
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|-/-
|-0.38
|-21850
|-3.47
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Astral
|-/-
|-0.39
|-26424
|-3.55
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Ports
|-/-
|-0.39
|-33600
|-3.60
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Pidilite Inds.
|-/-
|-0.40
|-13750
|-3.66
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|-0.41
|-36875
|-3.78
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|JSW Energy
|-/-
|-0.44
|-86250
|-4.01
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cyient
|-/-
|-0.52
|-37200
|-4.73
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Auto
|-/-
|-0.52
|-6000
|-4.77
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Power Co.
|-/-
|-0.53
|-141750
|-4.82
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|-0.54
|-251550
|-4.97
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|-0.58
|-648000
|-5.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Life Insur.
|-/-
|-0.60
|-90200
|-5.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Steel
|-/-
|-0.61
|-407000
|-5.60
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Info Edg.(India)
|-/-
|-0.69
|-9000
|-6.31
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind. Unilever
|-/-
|-0.69
|-28800
|-6.34
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|-/-
|-0.70
|-34000
|-6.40
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ITC
|-/-
|-0.74
|-169600
|-6.72
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|-0.75
|-35100
|-6.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|-1.02
|-40250
|-9.34
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Consumer
|-/-
|-1.04
|-94000
|-9.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|-1.08
|-157300
|-9.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HCL Technologies
|-/-
|-1.08
|-62300
|-9.85
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Titan Company
|-/-
|-1.10
|-32550
|-10.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|-1.19
|-34050
|-10.83
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|-1.48
|-70400
|-13.47
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|H P C L
|-/-
|-1.60
|-492075
|-14.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Maruti Suzuki
|-/-
|-1.64
|-12450
|-14.93
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jio Financial
|-/-
|-1.68
|-734250
|-15.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|-/-
|-1.72
|-99275
|-15.67
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TCS
|-/-
|-1.92
|-50050
|-17.53
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|-2.00
|-262500
|-18.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|-/-
|-2.00
|-70000
|-18.20
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|-/-
|-2.04
|-116200
|-18.62
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|-/-
|-2.07
|-110800
|-18.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Vodafone Idea
|-/-
|-2.13
|-25600000
|-19.40
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hindalco Inds.
|-/-
|-2.27
|-324800
|-20.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Trent
|-/-
|-2.41
|-45000
|-21.90
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|-4.04
|-303100
|-36.71
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|-4.72
|-246950
|-42.91
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|-5.44
|-484375
|-49.47
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|-5.64
|-425500
|-51.33
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.18
|2000000
|19.81
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.13
|2000000
|19.44
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.12
|2000000
|19.35
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.10
|2000000
|19.14
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.09
|1000000
|9.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.08
|1000000
|9.85
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.07
|1000000
|9.81
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.07
|1000000
|9.74
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.05
|1000000
|9.60
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.05
|1000000
|9.58
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.04
|1000000
|9.52
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.04
|1000000
|9.51
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.04
|1000000
|9.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|72.02
|0
|654.46
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|10.18
|9262000
|92.58
