Motilal Oswal BSE Low Volatility Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal BSE Low Volatility Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 04-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 102.4
Motilal Oswal BSE Low Volatility Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.4566
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal BSE Low Volatility Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal BSE Low Volatility Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.83
3.67
-4.82
-11.95
-0.88
15.05
-
15.43
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Motilal Oswal BSE Low Volatility Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal BSE Low Volatility Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|4.20
|51373
|4.30
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.05
|34495
|4.15
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|4.02
|22003
|4.12
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.00
|23717
|4.10
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.93
|21205
|4.03
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.85
|24797
|3.95
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.85
|25149
|3.94
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.83
|1289
|3.92
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|3.75
|17540
|3.84
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|3.71
|3189
|3.80
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|3.59
|911
|3.67
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|3.43
|7650
|3.52
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.40
|15932
|3.49
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.40
|31217
|3.48
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.32
|86215
|3.40
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.28
|19947
|3.36
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.24
|5489
|3.32
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.19
|27295
|3.27
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.13
|13938
|3.21
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.11
|9143
|3.18
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.08
|10270
|3.15
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.07
|11858
|3.15
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|3.04
|296
|3.12
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|2.96
|61457
|3.03
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|2.93
|13772
|3.00
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.91
|30998
|2.98
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.82
|1092
|2.89
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|2.66
|5034
|2.72
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|2.23
|61018
|2.28
|Equity
|Relaxo Footwear
|Consumer Durables
|1.99
|47740
|2.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.11
|12000
|0.12
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.24
|0
|-0.25
