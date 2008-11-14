Motilal Oswal Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 07-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Ajay Khandelwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1602.61
Motilal Oswal Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.3231
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 3 Months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 3 Months from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.75
4.76
-13.16
-0.44
-
-
-
13.23
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Motilal Oswal Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Business Cycle Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Shaily Engineer.
|Industrial Products
|9.47
|1000000
|151.86
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|9.18
|200000
|147.24
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|9.08
|300000
|145.54
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|6.19
|1249998
|99.34
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|5.88
|200000
|94.26
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|5.76
|2000000
|92.45
|Equity
|Health.Global
|Healthcare Services
|5.47
|1750000
|87.78
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.40
|500000
|86.62
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|5.22
|750000
|83.68
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.96
|150000
|79.55
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.91
|400000
|62.80
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|3.57
|1000000
|57.26
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|2.61
|36234
|41.93
|Equity
|Sky Gold
|Consumer Durables
|2.38
|1200000
|38.17
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.23
|500000
|35.74
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.17
|25000
|34.83
|Equity
|ITD Cem
|Construction
|2.12
|634981
|34.06
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|1.09
|200197
|17.48
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|13.22
|0
|211.92
