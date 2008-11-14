Motilal Oswal Developed Market Ex US ETFs Fund of Funds Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Developed Market Ex US ETFs Fund of Funds Dir G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 18-Sep-2023
Fund Manager
: Sunil Sawant
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 29.97
Motilal Oswal Developed Market Ex US ETFs Fund of Funds Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.056
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Developed Market Ex US ETFs Fund of Funds Dir G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Developed Market Ex US ETFs Fund of Funds Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.47
-1.63
8.14
1.71
8.78
-
-
14.64
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
Motilal Oswal Developed Market Ex US ETFs Fund of Funds Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Developed Market Ex US ETFs Fund of Funds Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|ISHARES MSCI EAFE ETF
|-/-
|75.05
|31550
|22.49
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
|-/-
|24.38
|22959
|7.30
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.55
|0
|0.16
