Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs Fund of Funds G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs Fund of Funds G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 26-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Bhalchandra Shinde
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 244.32
Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs Fund of Funds G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.8472
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs Fund of Funds G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs Fund of Funds G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.84
26.78
-
-
23.47
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs Fund of Funds G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs Fund of Funds G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Gold ETF
|-/-
|70.87
|23543878
|173.16
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon I Silver
|-/-
|28.13
|7598754
|68.73
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.98
|0
|2.41
