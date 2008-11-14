Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 29-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Niket Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 124.22
Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.5153
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed within 90 days from the day of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 90 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.54
4.88
-
-
-
-
-
5.15
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.08
|4499
|3.83
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.80
|14263
|2.23
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|1.71
|18923
|2.13
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.66
|4632
|2.07
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|1.53
|16558
|1.90
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|1.48
|8527
|1.84
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.48
|7128
|1.84
|Equity
|Chalet Hotels
|Leisure Services
|1.44
|24392
|1.79
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.42
|3749
|1.76
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|1.41
|19114
|1.75
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.33
|1465
|1.65
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|1.26
|2797
|1.57
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.19
|60323
|1.48
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.17
|25561
|1.46
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.84
|2528
|1.04
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.59
|8889
|0.73
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|57.44
|7138000
|71.35
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|19.08
|0
|23.70
