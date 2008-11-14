Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund Direct G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 17-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Ajay Khandelwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1680.68
Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.8412
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.33
4.55
-4.95
-2.03
23.44
-
-
24.14
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.99
|970000
|168.04
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.66
|930000
|111.98
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|6.49
|910000
|109.20
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.82
|480000
|81.00
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|4.21
|877002
|70.90
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.45
|370000
|58.09
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|3.44
|50000
|57.87
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|3.41
|350000
|57.46
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.39
|300000
|57.08
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.10
|165000
|52.20
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.86
|700000
|48.21
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.70
|1150000
|45.42
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.69
|130000
|45.28
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.53
|50000
|42.65
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.41
|400000
|40.62
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.30
|150000
|38.77
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.13
|80000
|35.81
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.08
|1400000
|35.11
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|2.07
|550000
|34.95
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.06
|29000
|34.64
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.96
|221823
|33.00
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.95
|1052568
|32.78
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.92
|140000
|32.29
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.89
|200000
|31.86
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.87
|220000
|31.47
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.82
|140000
|30.66
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.62
|58672
|27.37
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.52
|1153268
|25.61
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.45
|1084059
|24.41
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|1.42
|5605000
|24.02
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.11
|1578947
|18.72
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.10
|60260
|18.54
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.01
|389502
|16.98
|Equity
|Inventurus Knowl
|IT - Services
|0.98
|92175
|16.54
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.97
|27000
|16.34
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.88
|235139
|14.91
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|0.76
|382000
|12.89
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.73
|80000
|12.38
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.72
|299758
|12.19
|Equity
|Standard Glass
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.48
|625094
|8.13
|Equity
|Unimech Aero.
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.34
|63698
|5.82
|Equity
|Sanathan Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.13
|77901
|2.34
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.26
|0
|4.49
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.08
|146000
|1.45
