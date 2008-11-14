Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D RI
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 14-Jan-2019
Fund Manager
: Rakesh Shetty
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 961.62
Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0094
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D RI- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.2
0.63
1.71
3.31
6.75
6.26
5.1
5.16
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Latest Dividends
Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|12.49
|12500000
|123.82
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|5.03
|5000000
|49.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|5.03
|5000000
|49.82
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|5.02
|5000000
|49.78
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|5.00
|5000000
|49.58
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|5.00
|5000000
|49.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|4.97
|5000000
|49.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|2.52
|2500000
|24.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.52
|2500000
|24.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.51
|2500000
|24.91
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.51
|2500000
|24.83
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.51
|2500000
|24.85
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.51
|2500000
|24.85
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.50
|2500000
|24.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.50
|2500000
|24.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.49
|2500000
|24.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|2.49
|2500000
|24.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.49
|2500000
|24.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|2.49
|2500000
|24.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|2.49
|2500000
|24.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.49
|2500000
|24.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.48
|2500000
|24.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.48
|2500000
|24.55
|Commercial Paper
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|2.48
|2500000
|24.61
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.48
|2500000
|24.60
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|11.30
|0
|112.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.98
|0
|9.69
