Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Regular IDCW Q

Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Regular IDCW Q

Summary Info

Fund Name

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Regular IDCW Q

AMC

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

14-Jan-2019

Fund Manager

Rakesh Shetty

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

961.62

Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Regular IDCW Q - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.0204

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Regular IDCW Q- NAV Chart

Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Regular IDCW Q- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.44
-1.02
0.01
0.04
0.11
0.73
1.64
2.05
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Regular IDCW Q- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
30-Sep-20221.24383890

Motilal Oswal Liquid Fund Regular IDCW Q- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-12.4912500000123.82
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-5.03500000049.88
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-5.03500000049.82
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-5.02500000049.78
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-5.00500000049.58
Commercial PaperCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-5.00500000049.55
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-4.97500000049.23
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-2.52250000024.97
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-2.52250000024.97
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.51250000024.91
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.51250000024.83
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.51250000024.85
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.51250000024.85
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.50250000024.76
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-2.50250000024.77
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.49250000024.69
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-2.49250000024.67
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.49250000024.67
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-2.49250000024.65
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-2.49250000024.63
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.49250000024.62
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.48250000024.55
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.48250000024.55
Commercial PaperM & M Fin. Serv.-/-2.48250000024.61
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-2.48250000024.60
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-11.300112.01
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.9809.69

Key information

Fund House:
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
92,511.65
Trustee/s:
Motilal Oswal Trustee Com, Mr. Brij Gopal Daga, Mr. Motilal Oswal, Mr. Sunil Goyal
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Prateek Agrawal
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Ashok Jain, Vipul Choksi, Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Mr. Rama Shankar Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Aparna Karmase
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sanjay Dongre
Fund Manager/s:
Rakesh Shetty
Auditors:
M/s SR Batliboi Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Motilal Oswal Tower,10th flr Rahimtu- llah sayani road opp parel st depot prabhadevi Mumbai 400025
Contact Nos:
022-40548002 / 8108622222
Fax:
022-30896884
Email:
amc@motilaloswal.com
Website:
www.motilaloswalmf.com

