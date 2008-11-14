Motilal Oswal Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 19-Jul-2024
Fund Manager
: Ajay Khandelwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 636.2
Motilal Oswal Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.7739
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 3 Months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 3 Months from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.74
9.38
-18.75
-9.65
-
-
-
-2.26
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Motilal Oswal Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Manufacturing Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|5.44
|435929
|34.64
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|5.22
|160307
|33.23
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|4.86
|161496
|30.96
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|4.57
|298686
|29.13
|Equity
|Shaily Engineer.
|Industrial Products
|4.49
|188401
|28.61
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|4.47
|50584
|28.47
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|4.35
|24562
|27.71
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|4.24
|1096399
|26.99
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.88
|17728
|24.70
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.59
|88419
|22.85
|Equity
|Inox Wind
|Electrical Equipment
|3.27
|1386599
|20.82
|Equity
|Waaree Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|3.19
|94298
|20.35
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|3.12
|3998607
|19.87
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|3.04
|338707
|19.39
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|2.93
|403358
|18.64
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.91
|1561614
|18.51
|Equity
|Zen Technologies
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.81
|171425
|17.91
|Equity
|Gujarat Fluoroch
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.67
|47560
|17.04
|Equity
|Sky Gold
|Consumer Durables
|2.67
|535765
|17.04
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.60
|193436
|16.56
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|2.58
|199000
|16.43
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|2.49
|27415
|15.89
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|2.49
|15566
|15.88
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|2.44
|138074
|15.55
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.41
|37120
|15.38
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|2.04
|148873
|13.00
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.03
|583724
|12.96
|Equity
|OneSource Speci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.73
|88952
|11.01
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.76
|119910
|4.87
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|3.79
|2414000
|24.13
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.75
|0
|17.52
