Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 03-Feb-2014
Fund Manager
: Niket Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 23703.68
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 45.6593
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - for redemption/switch-out of units within 1 Year from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 1 Year form the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.19
2.66
-19.3
-14.35
14.23
28.01
38.9
22.98
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|9.90
|3190000
|2,348.52
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|9.50
|4249800
|2,254.05
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|6.83
|35027075
|1,619.12
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|6.66
|1134324
|1,580.77
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|4.11
|9969361
|975.10
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.94
|13066359
|934.17
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|3.68
|1800000
|873.27
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|3.47
|1750000
|824.84
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|3.43
|6250000
|815.25
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|3.23
|2500000
|767.53
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.31
|6418310
|549.50
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|2.27
|4500500
|538.88
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|2.20
|2000000
|523.13
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.10
|6957163
|498.20
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|2.07
|2000000
|492.43
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|2.05
|25743250
|487.78
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.72
|526340
|408.64
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|1.65
|3486000
|392.73
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.27
|2281760
|301.21
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.22
|1361970
|290.24
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.14
|1750000
|270.91
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|1.07
|763625
|254.21
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.88
|918589
|210.41
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.08
|1000000
|20.76
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Persistent Sys
|-/-
|0.00
|-500
|-0.26
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coforge
|-/-
|-0.30
|-97650
|-72.06
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indian Hotels Co
|-/-
|-0.75
|-2495000
|-,179.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jindal Steel
|-/-
|-0.90
|-2511250
|-,215.21
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|One 97
|-/-
|-1.63
|-5404100
|-,387.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Dixon Technolog.
|-/-
|-1.64
|-282300
|-,388.79
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|18.75
|0
|4,445.72
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|9.57
|226975000
|2,268.93
