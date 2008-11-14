Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Direct G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 09-Nov-2018
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5529.07
Invest wise with Expert advice
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 38.1777
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Direct G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.69
-4.06
-14.64
10.39
21.27
17.5
25.19
22.61
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|NASDAQ 100
|-/-
|100.22
|301281784
|5,541.47
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.03
|173000
|1.72
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.25
|0
|-14.13
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement