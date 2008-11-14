Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 03-Dec-2019
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 577.73
Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.5292
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 3 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 3 months from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.45
5.06
-3.04
-7.82
4.28
10.2
23.98
13.5
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|13.28
|442875
|76.72
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.56
|410941
|49.48
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|8.21
|395362
|47.44
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.12
|209786
|35.40
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.24
|156197
|24.52
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.75
|68557
|21.69
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.70
|541480
|21.38
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.58
|59516
|20.73
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.91
|166088
|16.86
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.81
|85517
|16.27
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.67
|224125
|15.43
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.40
|16297
|13.90
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.30
|51557
|13.32
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.95
|51697
|11.32
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.73
|62861
|10.01
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.68
|61648
|9.70
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.58
|7659
|9.14
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.48
|275769
|8.58
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.31
|122078
|7.57
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.28
|24091
|7.41
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.16
|6637
|6.72
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.14
|482588
|6.62
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.14
|263816
|6.61
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.08
|12928
|6.27
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.03
|31849
|5.96
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.99
|26335
|5.74
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.95
|36966
|5.50
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.92
|84658
|5.37
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.91
|55886
|5.31
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.88
|208286
|5.12
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.88
|6458
|5.10
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.88
|225898
|5.08
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.86
|81394
|5.02
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.86
|21636
|4.99
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.84
|132093
|4.87
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.79
|42921
|4.59
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.79
|164911
|4.57
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.79
|20854
|4.56
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.77
|32010
|4.50
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|35517
|3.96
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.66
|8008
|3.82
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.65
|38462
|3.80
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.65
|62245
|3.78
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.64
|26057
|3.72
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.63
|37879
|3.65
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.61
|5891
|3.56
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.54
|6859
|3.15
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|0.52
|14494
|3.03
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.48
|7545
|2.77
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.46
|112716
|2.67
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.18
|109000
|1.08
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.15
|0
|-0.88
