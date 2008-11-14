Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 19-Aug-2019
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 558.03
Invest wise with Expert advice
Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.0012
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% for redemption within 90 days from the date of allotment. NIL Fer redemption after 90 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.03
7.21
1.12
-0.55
9.02
12.22
24.46
12.19
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|28.91
|931435
|161.36
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|24.71
|1145222
|137.89
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|9.87
|289513
|55.09
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.57
|471308
|47.86
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.70
|624603
|43.02
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.89
|276122
|27.33
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.25
|1022915
|18.16
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.75
|778704
|15.34
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|2.70
|2587194
|15.10
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.37
|234200
|13.24
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|2.25
|1439326
|12.57
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.04
|1407349
|11.38
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.04
|27000
|0.26
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.11
|0
|-0.64
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement