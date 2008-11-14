Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 13-Jun-2024
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1970.4
Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.4773
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Exit Load: 1% if redeemed on or before 15 days of allotment, nil thereafter.
Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.45
24.27
-1.14
-0.31
-
-
-
-15.22
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|21.39
|17117599
|421.52
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|18.72
|1194811
|368.98
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|15.62
|353560
|307.97
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|9.63
|890669
|189.80
|Equity
|Cochin Shipyard
|Industrial Manufacturing
|7.90
|1228443
|155.83
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|6.62
|1337656
|130.47
|Equity
|Astra Microwave
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.78
|1228485
|74.58
|Equity
|Zen Technologies
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.35
|631939
|66.05
|Equity
|Data Pattern
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.13
|429498
|61.75
|Equity
|Garden Reach Sh.
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.70
|425125
|53.39
|Equity
|Dynamatic Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.95
|56756
|38.45
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.86
|284638
|36.65
|Equity
|Paras Defence
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.97
|219725
|19.21
|Equity
|Mishra Dhatu Nig
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.87
|708896
|17.23
|Equity
|DCX Systems
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.81
|689780
|16.01
|Equity
|Ideaforge Tech
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.55
|304060
|10.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.17
|346000
|3.45
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.10
|0
|-2.01
