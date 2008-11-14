Motilal Oswal Nifty Services Sector ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Nifty Services Sector ETF
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 24-Nov-2025
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5.3
Motilal Oswal Nifty Services Sector ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 33.3455
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Motilal Oswal Nifty Services Sector ETF- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Nifty Services Sector ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.89
-0.61
-
-
-
-
-
-1.64
|Category Avg
2.35
2.77
9.94
19.58
33.01
21.17
16.16
18.36
|Category Best
14.03
62.96
160.81
226.35
304.51
71.83
38.96
256.96
|Category Worst
-2.78
-12.68
-18.4
-15.82
-10.6
6.23
4.92
-23.22
Motilal Oswal Nifty Services Sector ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Nifty Services Sector ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|20.45
|10934
|1.08
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|12.94
|5108
|0.68
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.86
|2579
|0.41
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|7.75
|1951
|0.41
|Equity
|SBI
|Banks
|5.50
|2970
|0.29
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.91
|2050
|0.26
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.42
|731
|0.23
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.37
|1053
|0.23
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.54
|1905
|0.18
|Equity
|Eternal
|Retailing
|2.61
|4984
|0.13
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.32
|758
|0.12
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.11
|3394
|0.11
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.88
|1003
|0.09
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.61
|3242
|0.08
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.57
|408
|0.08
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.48
|156
|0.07
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.46
|528
|0.07
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.45
|292
|0.07
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.36
|455
|0.07
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|1.30
|2346
|0.06
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.23
|321
|0.06
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.08
|769
|0.05
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.04
|532
|0.05
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.01
|2042
|0.05
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.95
|72
|0.05
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.86
|1202
|0.04
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.76
|471
|0.04
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.74
|105
|0.03
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.69
|278
|0.03
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.62
|1931
|0.03
