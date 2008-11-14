Motilal Oswal Ultra Short Term Fund Dir IDCW F
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Ultra Short Term Fund Dir IDCW F
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 04-Sep-2013
Fund Manager
: Rakesh Shetty
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 504.1
Motilal Oswal Ultra Short Term Fund Dir IDCW F - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8089
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Motilal Oswal Ultra Short Term Fund Dir IDCW F- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Ultra Short Term Fund Dir IDCW F- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.19
0.61
1.61
3.25
6.65
6.12
5.06
4.06
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Motilal Oswal Ultra Short Term Fund Dir IDCW F- Latest Dividends
Motilal Oswal Ultra Short Term Fund Dir IDCW F- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|14.26
|7500000
|71.34
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|11.88
|6000000
|59.43
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|9.93
|5000000
|49.65
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|9.91
|5000000
|49.59
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|5.97
|3000000
|29.86
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|5.83
|3000000
|29.16
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|5.82
|3000000
|29.09
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|5.66
|3000000
|28.32
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|4.97
|2500000
|24.85
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.88
|2500000
|24.39
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|4.86
|2500000
|24.33
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|4.80
|2500000
|23.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.96
|500000
|4.79
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|9.85
|0
|49.27
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.16
|0
|0.78
