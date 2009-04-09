Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Navi Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q
AMC
: Navi Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 09-Apr-2018
Fund Manager
: Ashutosh Shirwaikar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 110.61
Invest wise with Expert advice
Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.5671
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 15% of the units allotted shall be redeemed without any Exit Load on or before completion of 365 days from the date of allotment of units. 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 365 days from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched out after completion of 365 days from the date of allotment of units.
Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.4
5.2
-4.59
-6.21
8.44
12.21
20.67
11.72
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Navi Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Redington
|COMMERCIAL SERVICES & SUPPLIES
|3.90
|192100
|4.30
|Equity
|UPL
|FERTILIZERS & AGROCHEMICALS
|3.81
|66500
|4.20
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|PETROLEUM PRODUCTS
|3.73
|34400
|4.12
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|BANKS
|3.59
|39100
|3.97
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|AUTO COMPONENTS
|3.46
|34200
|3.82
|Equity
|EMS
|OTHER UTILITIES
|3.34
|60500
|3.69
|Equity
|Lumax Industries
|AUTO COMPONENTS
|3.32
|15600
|3.66
|Equity
|BLS Internat.
|LEISURE SERVICES
|3.22
|105200
|3.56
|Equity
|Usha Martin
|INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
|2.94
|109800
|3.24
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|BANKS
|2.64
|16868
|2.92
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|FINANCE
|2.60
|31300
|2.87
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|BANKS
|2.60
|29000
|2.87
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|BEVERAGES
|2.54
|64500
|2.81
|Equity
|Cipla
|PHARMACEUTICALS & BIOTECHNOLOGY
|2.52
|19800
|2.78
|Equity
|Gabriel India
|AUTO COMPONENTS
|2.47
|59000
|2.73
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|BANKS
|2.29
|21000
|2.52
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|PHARMACEUTICALS & BIOTECHNOLOGY
|2.24
|28285
|2.47
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|DIVERSIFIED FMCG
|2.14
|10800
|2.36
|Equity
|M M Forgings
|AUTO COMPONENTS
|2.14
|69900
|2.36
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|CONSUMER DURABLES
|2.05
|77200
|2.26
|Equity
|Fiem Industries
|AUTO COMPONENTS
|2.01
|16200
|2.22
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|TELECOM - SERVICES
|1.71
|12074
|1.89
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - SOFTWARE
|1.69
|11100
|1.87
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - SOFTWARE
|1.61
|5117
|1.78
|Equity
|Suprajit Engg.
|AUTO COMPONENTS
|1.49
|41000
|1.64
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|TRANSPORT SERVICES
|1.42
|3500
|1.56
|Equity
|ITC
|DIVERSIFIED FMCG
|1.39
|39000
|1.54
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|FINANCE
|1.20
|21500
|1.32
|Equity
|Alivus Life
|PHARMACEUTICALS & BIOTECHNOLOGY
|1.01
|12600
|1.11
|Equity
|Indegene
|HEALTHCARE SERVICES
|1.00
|21500
|1.10
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|AGRICULTURAL FOOD & OTHER PRODUCTS
|0.80
|9200
|0.88
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|PHARMACEUTICALS & BIOTECHNOLOGY
|0.74
|7700
|0.81
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|AGRICULTURAL, COMMERCIAL & CONSTRUCTION VEHICLES
|0.61
|31500
|0.67
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|FINANCE
|0.61
|32500
|0.67
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|LEISURE SERVICES
|0.55
|9795
|0.61
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|CONSUMER DURABLES
|0.46
|2400
|0.51
|Equity
|Tips Music
|ENTERTAINMENT
|0.46
|8600
|0.50
|Equity
|PDS
|TEXTILES & APPARELS
|0.38
|10000
|0.42
|Equity
|UPL PP
|FERTILIZERS & AGROCHEMICALS
|0.22
|6812
|0.24
|Equity
|Zen Technologies
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|0.20
|2100
|0.21
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|5.23
|584420
|5.78
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.16
|350000
|3.49
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.21
|250000
|2.44
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.82
|90000
|0.90
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|4.45
|500000
|4.92
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.79
|200000
|1.97
|Commercial Paper
|Time Technoplast
|-/-
|1.79
|200000
|1.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.90
|100000
|0.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.55
|0
|2.81
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement