iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D

Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

Navi Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D

AMC

Navi Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

17-Feb-2010

Fund Manager

Tanmay Sethi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

67.73

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.0129

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D- NAV Chart

Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.18
0.59
1.68
3.43
6.91
8.32
6.38
7.31
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.02504960

Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsLarsen & Toubro-/-6.705000004.99
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-4.023000002.99
Corporate DebtsR B I-/-3.352500002.50
Corporate DebtsR B I-/-3.122327002.32
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.011500001.49
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-10.708000007.97
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-8.656500006.44
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-6.695000004.99
Commercial PaperTime Technoplast-/-6.675000004.97
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-6.675000004.97
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-6.665000004.96
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-6.655000004.95
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-6.645000004.94
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-6.625000004.93
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-6.595000004.91
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-7.6005.66

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Navi Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
09-Apr-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
6,998.04
Trustee/s:
Navi Trustee Limited
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Aditya Venkatesh Mulki
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
NA
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Tushar Chandel
Fund Manager/s:
Tanmay Sethi
Auditors:
M/s Varma & Varma

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Vaishnavi Tech Square, 7th Floor, Iballur Village, Begur Hobli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102
Contact Nos:
+91 8147544555
Fax:
NA
Email:
mf@navi.com
Website:
https://www.navimutualfund.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.