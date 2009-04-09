Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Navi Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W
AMC
: Navi Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 17-Feb-2010
Fund Manager
: Tanmay Sethi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 67.73
Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.01
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W- NAV Chart
Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
0.42
1.5
3.23
6.74
6.43
5.21
6.8
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W- Latest Dividends
Navi Liquid Fund Regular IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|6.70
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|4.02
|300000
|2.99
|Corporate Debts
|R B I
|-/-
|3.35
|250000
|2.50
|Corporate Debts
|R B I
|-/-
|3.12
|232700
|2.32
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.01
|150000
|1.49
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|10.70
|800000
|7.97
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|8.65
|650000
|6.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.69
|500000
|4.99
|Commercial Paper
|Time Technoplast
|-/-
|6.67
|500000
|4.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|6.67
|500000
|4.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|6.66
|500000
|4.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|6.65
|500000
|4.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|6.64
|500000
|4.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|6.62
|500000
|4.93
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|6.59
|500000
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|7.60
|0
|5.66
