Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Navi Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund G
AMC
: Navi Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 04-Feb-2022
Fund Manager
: Ashutosh Shirwaikar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 971.54
Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.2427
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund G- NAV Chart
Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.36
-7.13
-4.02
1.36
11.59
12.02
-
13.96
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|VANGUARD TOTAL STOCK MARKET ETF
|-/-
|99.65
|377638
|968.17
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.35
|0
|3.36
